Chillicothe City Council announces personnel actions from executive session

Information has been released from an executive session of the Chillicothe City Council last week.

City Clerk Rozanne Frampton reports the city council approved promoting paid-by-call firefighter Zach Dunn to a full-time firefighter/emergency medical technician. Katherine Hobbs, Corbin Valdez, Keagan Allen, and Andy McLean were hired as paid-by-call firefighters. McLean had submitted his resignation as a full-time firefighter/paramedic but wanted to remain on as a paid-by-call.

The Chillicothe City Council also approved William Reynolds as a full-time police officer.

