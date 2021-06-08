Independence Day Celebration planned in Cainsville

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Activities are planned in Cainsville for the annual Independence Day Celebration. The theme is “Year 14—Take 2” for the event at the Cainsville Ball Park on July 9th and 10th.

That Friday’s activities will include an appreciation supper at 5 p.m. sponsored by the Farmers Bank. Free will donations will be accepted for the meal of smoked pork, chips, baked beans, green beans, and a drink.

Activities planned for July 10th include a parade at 10 a.m., a lawn mower tractor pull at 11 o’clock, a baby show at noon, and a car show. There is also to be corn hole, a scavenger hunt, kickball, Bingo, horseshoes, and a duck run. The Girl Scouts will serve cake and ice cream for free-will donations at 8 o’clock, a presentation of colors will be at 9 o’clock, and fireworks will start at dark.

There will be fishing tournament weigh-ins on July 9th and 10th and performances by Country Style featuring Gary Elder both evenings.

Gun raffle tickets will be sold. The winner will be announced at the band intermission that Saturday night. Tickets cost $10 each or $20 for three.

A church service will be held at the Zion Baptist Church on July 11th at 11 a.m.

More information on Cainsville’s Independence Day Celebration can be found on the Cainsville, Missouri City Happenings Facebook page or by calling Rebecca Deskins at 660-893-5315.

