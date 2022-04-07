Mosaic Medical Center in Albany receives gift from local physician

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

Mosaic Foundation in Albany recently received a $26,000 contribution from Mosaic Medical Center, Albany physician, John Owen, MD, to establish the Dr. John Owen Endowment for Caregiver Excellence.

The endowment will provide financial assistance for Mosaic Medical Center – Albany caregivers who wish to pursue additional education/credentials but are hindered by financial hardships.

Dr. Owen has served many years as a physician in the Mosaic Medical Center – Albany Emergency Department and is dedicated to the success of his patients and fellow caregivers. As someone with roots in rural Missouri, he understands the barriers that could hinder an individual’s pursuit of education.

“As someone who grew up in a small town, I feel deeply invested in the success of the caregivers at Mosaic Medical Center – Albany,” says Dr. Owen. “I have seen firsthand how people’s dreams can be derailed due to unexpected financial challenges when they are working to further their education. My hope is that the support this fund provides will help recipients continue on the path toward their educational and career goals.”

To learn more about the endowment, please contact Laura Almquist, community relations ambassador, at (660) 726-1262 or [email protected].

