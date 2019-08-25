More contracts awarded for repair of flood damaged roadways

The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission has awarded two more emergency flood repair contracts this week.

Will remain open to one lane, controlled by traffic signals, until the roadbed repairs are completed.

Route 41 (Carroll County) Contract for roadbed repair on Route 41 was awarded to H.B. Construction, Inc. in the amount of $184,333.61

Will remain closed until repairs are completed.

Work could begin as soon as Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019.

Route 111 (Holt County) Contract for debris removal and roadbed and shoulder repair from Spur 111 in Craig to Route 118 was awarded to Phillips Hardy, Inc. in the amount of $2,401,987.90.

Previously awarded emergency flood contracts updates:

U.S. Route 159 (Holt County) contract for debris removal and roadway and shoulder repairs from one mile east of Route P near Fortescue to the Missouri River Bridge awarded to Phillips Hardy, Inc. for $3,589,253.87. Remains closed – motorists must continue to use alternate routes.

Contractors are completing asphalt work and should be able to reopen the road soon.

In anticipation of reopening, detour signs are in place, but the road is not yet open. Signs should remain covered until mobility is restored.

The detour is necessary due to the complete loss of the Little Tarkio Creek Bridge near Fortescue. (see below)

U.S. Route 136 (Atchison County) contract for debris removal and roadway and shoulder repairs from Interstate 29 to the Missouri River Bridge awarded to Phillips Hardy, Inc. for $3,490,800.96. Remains closed – there are several gaps in the pavement.

High, rapidly-moving water still hampers efforts to fill in where the road was washed away.

The contractor is working where they can until the water drops to a level at which they can begin filling in the holes and restoring the driving surface.

Water has dropped significantly this week but is still moving rapidly.

Route 118 (Holt County) contract for debris removal and roadway and shoulder repairs from Route 111 to the bridge over Little Tarkio Creek awarded to Phillips Hardy, Inc. for $1,198,014.06. Work is complete, however, the road is still closed to through traffic due to damage and continued closures on adjacent roadways. Route 118 in this area is open to local traffic only.

U.S. Route 159 (Holt County) contract for bridge replacement of the Little Tarkio Creek Bridge near Fortescue awarded to Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc. for $2,531,620.95. Work has not yet begun on this project as we wait for the water to recede.

Route A (Gentry County) contract for repairs to the Grand River Bridge awarded to H.B. Construction, Inc. for $119,319.60.