MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of August 26, 2019

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in north Missouri for the week of August 26 through September 1, 2019.

Continued flooding may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region such as pothole patching, striping, signal work, etc., in addition to the work mentioned below.

All work is weather permitting and subject to change.

Andrew County

Route O – CLOSED at the Platte River Bridge for a bridge replacement project. The bridge will be closed through the end of September.

Business U.S. 71 – Resurfacing project from Main Street in Savannah to just south of Interstate 29, Aug. 26 – 30

Atchison County

Route CC – CLOSED until further notice due to a damaged culvert under the roadway

Route J – CLOSED at the Tarkio River Bridge for a bridge replacement project through the end of September.

Route 111 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Mill Creek Bridge near Corning, through late November.

U.S. Route 136 – Shoulder work from I-29 to Route U at Phelps City, Aug. 26 – 31

Route F – Chip seal project, Aug. 26

Route 111 – Chip seal project, Aug. 27 – 28

Buchanan County

U.S. Route 36 and I-229 – CLOSED for bridge joint repairs:

U.S. Route 36 westbound to I-229 southbound through August

I-229 northbound to U.S. Route 36 eastbound and westbound (Exit 4B) through August

Carroll County

Route C – CLOSED until further notice at the Branch of Turkey Creek Bridge due to damage from flooding.

U.S. Route 65 – Bridge rehabilitation at the Wakenda Creek Bridge through late September. This includes a 15-foot width restriction.

Route YY – Pothole patching from Route J to Route M, Aug. 26 – 27

U.S. Route 65 – Bridge maintenance at the Shootman Creek and Mound Creek bridges, Aug. 26 – 29. Temporary traffic signals will be in place.

Route M – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 65 to the Chariton County line, Aug. 28 – 30

Chariton County

U.S. Route 24 – Bridge replacement project at the Mussel Fork River and Overflow Bridges west of Keytesville through early 2020. Traffic will be diverted over a one-lane, signalized bypass during the replacement of the Mussel Fork River Overflow Bridge. A 10-foot width restriction is in place.

U.S. Route 24 – Bridge replacement project at the Middle Fork Chariton River and Overflow bridges through early 2020. Traffic will be directed through the work zone with temporary traffic signals. A 10-foot width restriction is in place.

U.S. Route 24 – Milling and sealing from the city limits of Keytesville to the Randolph County line, Aug. 26

Route ZZ – Pothole patching from the Linn County line to the end state maintenance, Aug. 26

Route 11 – Milling and sealing from Route E to Newhall Road, Aug. 27

Route 5 – Milling and sealing from Forest Green to Route KK, Aug. 28 – 30

Clinton County

U.S. Route 169 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Castile Creek Bridge south of Gower through September.

I-35 – Pothole patching from mile marker 48 (near Route 121) to mile marker 40 (near Route 116), Aug. 28 – 30

Daviess County

Route C – CLOSED for bridge rehabilitation at the I-35 overpass through September.

Route Z – Resurfacing project from U.S. Route 69 to U.S. Route 169 in King City (DeKalb County) Aug. 26 – 31

Route AA – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route T to Elmwood Avenue, Aug. 30, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

DeKalb County

Route Z – Resurfacing project from U.S. Route 169 to U.S. Route 69 (Daviess County), Aug. 26 – 31

Gentry County

Route A – CLOSED until further notice at the Grand River bridge due to damage from flooding.

U.S. Route 136 – Resurfacing project from west of Route C in Albany to U.S. Route 69 in Bethany (Harrison County), Aug. 26 – 31

Route N – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 245th Street to 240th Street, Aug. 29, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route O – CLOSED for a chip seal project from Route B to Ravenwood (Nodaway County), Aug. 29, 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Grundy County

Route Y – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route B to NE 100th Street, Aug. 27, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route N – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from NE 5th Street to NE 20th Street, Aug. 28, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Harrison County

I-35 – Resurfacing project from Eagleville to Bethany, Aug. 26 – 31

U.S. Route 136 – Resurfacing project from Stanberry to the east of U.S. Route 169, Aug. 26 – 31

U.S. Route 136 – Resurfacing project from U.S. Route 69 in Bethany to the west of Route C in Albany (Gentry County), Aug. 26 – 31

I-35 – CLOSED for resurfacing at the Route N north and southbound off-ramps, Aug. 29, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Holt County

Route T – CLOSED until further notice at Mill Bluff Road due to roadway damage.

I-29 – Resurfacing project from the Davis Creek Bridge (mile marker 84) to U.S. Route 59 (mile marker 67), Aug. 26 – 30

U.S. Route 159 – Resurfacing project from U.S. Route 59 to Route P near Fortescue and from the Missouri River to Route 111, Aug. 26 – 30

Route Y – CLOSED for a chip seal project, Aug. 29 – 30, 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily

Linn County

U.S. Route 36 – Bridge maintenance westbound on the Yellow Creek Overflow Bridge, Aug. 26 – 29

Route 11 – Bridge maintenance on the West Yellow Creek east of Brookfield, Aug. 26 – 30. This includes a 14-foot width restriction.

Route EE – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 36 to the end of state maintenance, Aug. 27 – 28

Route W – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 36 to the end of state maintenance, Aug. 29 – 30

Mercer County

Route BB – Pothole patching, Aug. 26 – 30

Nodaway County

Route O – CLOSED for a chip seal project from Ravenwood to Route B (Gentry County), Aug. 29, 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Putnam County

U.S. Route 136 – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement project at the Brush Creek Bridge near Livonia, through late November.

Sullivan County

Route 6 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the West Locust Creek Bridge, east of Humphreys, through early September.

Route EE – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement project at the Medicine Creek Bridge. The roadway will remain closed until the rehabilitation project is complete in early September.

Route PP – CLOSED until further notice at the East Medicine Creek Bridge after a regularly scheduled inspection revealed critical deterioration to the structure. The bridge is currently scheduled for replacement in the fiscal year 2020.

Route 139 – Intersection and sidewalk improvements through Newtown beginning on the south end of town working north (east side of the road) then south (west side of the road), Aug. 26 – 30.

Route D – CLOSED for bridge maintenance from Little Road to Mayfair Road, Aug. 26, 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Route T – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Sumter Road to Tiger Road, Aug. 26, 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Route 129 – Pothole patching, Aug. 26 – 30

Route N – CLOSED for bridge maintenance from England Drive to Eagle Drive, Aug. 27, 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Worth County

Route YY – CLOSED until further notice at the Middle Fork of the Grand River after a regularly scheduled inspection revealed critical deterioration to the structure. The bridge is part of Governor Parson’s Focus on Bridges plan and will be included in the September 2019 letting.