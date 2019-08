The Jamesport Community Association will sponsor a fish fry and dessert auction in September.

The meal will be served at the A. V. Spillman Event Center the evening of September 6, 2019, at 5 o’clock. The menu will include fish, potatoes, hush puppies, beans, slaw, and dessert.

Free will donations will be accepted and those attending can bring a dessert for the auction at 6:30.