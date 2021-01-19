More candidates file for seats on Trenton City Council creating races in First and Third Wards

Reddit Share Pin Share 3 Shares

There are now two races for the Trenton City Council election on April 6th.

Lance Otto of 810 Town and Country Lane filed for the First Ward on January 19th. Incumbent Glen Briggs previously filed.

Derrick Gott of 1715 Saint Joseph Street filed for the Third Ward on January 19th. Robert Romesburg filed earlier.

Incumbent Second Ward Council Member Danny Brewer of 1315 Cedar Street filed January 19th, and Incumbent Fourth Ward Council Member John Dolan previously filed.

January 19th was the last day for candidates to file for the April 6th election.

