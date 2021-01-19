Livingston County reports two COVID-19 related deaths, 10 new cases; Linn County reports 36 new cases of COVID-19

Reddit Share Pin Share 5 Shares

The Livingston County Health Center announced two additional COVID-19-related deaths on January 19th, bringing the total to 44.

Ten new cases were added since January 15th, but active cases decreased by 21. Of the 1,284 cases, 40 were active. Thirty-two of the active cases were in the community and eight were facility actives. Current COVID-19-related hospitalizations went down by five to seven for Livingston County.

Thirty-six more COVID-19 cases were reported in Linn County on January 19th since January 14th, bringing the total to 1,106. Active cases increased by four to 82. The health department notes 72 of the active cases were in the community. Twenty-three COVID-19-related deaths were reported for Linn County.

Related