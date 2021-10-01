Mooresville teenager injured in crash on Route D

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports a Mooresville teen sustained minor injuries when the car she drove ran off the road and overturned two miles south of Mooresville on Friday morning October 1, 2021.

A private vehicle took 18-year-old Ilyce Peel to Hedrick Medical Center of Chillicothe.

The car traveled south on Route D before it went off the west side of the road, struck an embankment, hit a mailbox, and overturned. The car came to rest on its wheels in a field.

The vehicle was totaled and Peel was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

