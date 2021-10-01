MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of October 4, 2021

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of October. 4 – 10, 2021.

All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region such as pothole patching, mowing, striping, signal work, etc., in addition to the work mentioned below.

Andrew County

I-29 – Bridge replacement project northbound over Hopkins Creek (mile marker 58) through early October. Traffic is head-to-head in the southbound lanes. * (Capital Paving & Construction, LLC)

Route B – Patching over culvert between County Road 86 and County Road 87, Oct. 4

Atchison County

Routes D, E, U, & V – Resurfacing project through October. This includes intermittent CLOSURES for pavement repairs. (Herzog Contracting Corp.)

I-29 – Bridge replacement project over the Nishnabotna River (mile marker 122 – 124) through November. Traffic is head-to-head in the southbound lanes.

U.S. Route 136 – Bridge deck repairs at the I-29 overpass (Exit 110, Rock Port), Oct. 4 – 8. This includes an around-the-clock lane closure with a 16-foot width restriction. Temporary traffic signals are in place to guide motorists through the work zone.

Buchanan County

I-29 – Concrete replacement from I-229 to the Gene Field overpass (mile marker 43 – 49) Oct. 4 – 8. This includes around-the-clock lane closures and a 12-foot width restriction.

U.S. Route 36 – Diamond grinding sections (both directions) and seal coating (eastbound lanes only) from Route AC (Riverside Road) to just east of Route 31 North (DeKalb County), Oct. 4 – 5 (Vance Brothers, Inc.)

U.S. Route 59 (St. Joseph Avenue) – Resurfacing project from Krug Park Drive to Route K, Sept. 28 – mid-October (Herzog Contracting Corp.) This project includes:

U.S. Route 59 (St. Joseph Avenue) – CLOSED from Blackwell Road to Venture Avenue, Oct. 1, 1-6 p.m.

St. Joseph Avenue – Pavement repair from Middleton Street to I-229, Oct. 1 – mid-October. A 12-foot width restriction is in place and some adjacent city street entrances may close. (Herzog Contracting Corp.)

I-29 – Ramp CLOSED for guardrail repair from northbound I-29 to northbound I-229 (Exit 43), Oct. 4, 8-10:30 a.m.

Route MM – Brush cutting, Oct. 4 – 7

Caldwell County

U.S. Route 36 – Diamond grinding in several locations, Oct. 4 – 6 (Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.)

Route 13 – Milling driving surface from Hamilton to Kingston, Oct. 4 – 8

Carroll County

Route Z – CLOSED until further notice from Route C to County Road 217 due to damage caused by a roadway slide and ongoing geological studies.

Route J – CLOSED for bridge deck repairs at the Bridge Creek Bridge, Oct. 4, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

U.S. Route 65 – Bridge joint expansion repair at the Moss Creek Drainage Ditch Bridge south of Carrollton, Oct. 4 – 7. This is an around-the-clock lane closure with a 12-foot width restriction. Temporary traffic signals are in place to guide motorists through the work zone.

U.S. Route 65 – Drainage work from the Livingston County line to Route J, Oct. 4 – 8

U.S. Route 65 – Pavement repair from County Road 200 to County Road 220, Oct. 6 – 7

Chariton County

Route W – Asphalt pavement repair from Route HH to Route U, Oct. 4 – 6

Route U – Asphalt pavement repair, Oct. 8

Clinton County

4th Street – Milling and resurfacing on 4th Street in Cameron at the intersection with U.S. Route 69, Oct. 4 – 7. Flaggers will guide motorists through the work zone.

Route DD – Pothole patching, Oct. 8

DeKalb County

Route E – Pothole patching, Oct. 6 – 8

Grundy County

Route E – Resurfacing project from Route 6 to Route 139 (Linn County), Sept. 30 through mid-October. A 10-foot width restriction is in place. (Magruder Paving, LLC)

Route 6 – Milling and resurfacing, westbound lanes only, from U.S. Route 65 to Honey Creek, east of Trenton, Oct. 4 – 6

Harrison County

I-35 – Pavement repair, southbound only, from the Iowa state line to Route AA/H (mile marker 114 to 84), Oct. 4 – 7

Holt County

U.S Route 59 – Shoulder work between Mound City and Oregon, Oct. 4 – 8

Linn County

Route E – Resurfacing project from Route 139 to Route 6 (Grundy County), Sept. 30 through mid-October. A 10-foot width restriction is in place. (Magruder Paving, LLC)

U.S. Route 36 – Diamond grinding from the Macon County line to Parson’s Creek, west of Meadville, Oct. 4 – 6. A 14-foot width restriction is in place. (Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.)

U.S. Route 36 – Diamond grinding in several locations, Oct. 4 – 6 (Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.)

Routes 129, HH, PP, V, and WW – Patching over culverts, Oct. 4 – 8

Route 139 – Pothole patching from Route B to Route 6 (Sullivan County), Oct. 4 – 8

Route 129 – Seal coat project from Route H near Mystic (Sullivan County) to Route 11 east of Route HH, just south of Winigan, Oct. 6 – 8. Flaggers and a pilot car will direct motorists through the work zone.

Livingston County

U.S. Route 36 – Bridge deck sealing, both directions, at the Muddy Creek Drainage Ditch Bridge, Oct. 4 – 5

U.S. Route 36 – Bridge deck sealing, eastbound only, at the West Yellow Creek Bridge, Oct. 4 – 5

U.S. Route 36 – Diamond grinding in several locations, Oct. 4 – 6 (Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.)

U.S. Route 65 – Traffic counter installation from Route Z to County Road 302, Oct. 5

U.S. Route 36 – Bridge sealing, eastbound only, at the Grand River Overflow Bridge, Oct. 6 – 7

Nodaway County

Route JJ – Pothole patching from Imperial Road to Route 148, Oct. 4

Routes AC, AF, AH, H, MM, and Y – Pothole patching, Oct. 4 – 8

U.S. Route 71 – Shoulder work from 160th Street to 170th Street, Oct. 6

U.S. Route 71 – Bridge maintenance at the Nodaway River Bridge, Oct. 7

Sullivan County

Routes 5 – Slide repair project in several locations, Oct. 4 – Nov. 10

Route 139 – Pothole patching from Route 6 to Route B (Linn County), Oct. 4 – 8

Route 129 – Seal coat project from Route H near Mystic to Route 11 east of Route HH, just south of Winigan (Linn County), Oct. 6 – 8. Flaggers and a pilot car will direct motorists through the work zone.

