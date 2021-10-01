North Central Missouri College Trap Shooting Sports Club begins fall season

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Shooting Sports Club at North Central Missouri College began its fall season on September 29, 2021, with a trap shoot competition at the Mozingo Outdoor Education and Recreation Area (MOERA) near Maryville. The match was hosted by the Trapshooting Club at Northwest Missouri State University. The event consisted of 50 targets from the 16-yard line, 25 targets based on the shooter’s handicapped score, and an overall total hit. Each team had ten shooters compete.

NCMC’s top five 16-yard shooters had a total of 205 while the total for Northwest’s top five 16-yard shooters was 216. The individual winner and top shooter for the overall total targets hit were Brock Hedstrom from Northwest who shot 68/75. NCMC’s overall high score shooter was Morgan Anderson with 61/75.

“It was the first competition this fall for both clubs. Everyone enjoyed the chance to compete after not being able to for nearly a year and a half,” stated Jason Helton, co-advisor of the NCMC Shooting Sports Club. “Our club members are already looking forward to a re-match with Northwest scheduled for November 3 at the Trenton Trap & Skeet Range.”

Members of the NCMC Shooting Sports Club who participated in the September 29 competition were: Justin Pinnell, Jared Meisberger, Jamie Mathis, Bryce Wolf, Zach Hoyle, Eli Henke, Chase Neptune, Kasey Sallee, Maya Murphy, and Morgan Anderson. Rustin Jumps is a co-advisor of the club.

To learn more about NCMC’s Shooting Sports Club, visit the NCMC website or contact Jason Helton or Rustin Jumps at 660-359-3948.

