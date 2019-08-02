MoDOT to set up NEW detours at I-435 and I-70 on game days at Arrowhead Stadium

MoDOT Kansas City and the Kansas City Chiefs are working together to make traffic during game days at Arrowhead Stadium as safe and efficient as possible during the construction of the new I-435 and I-70 interchange. In order to accommodate the immense traffic volumes to and from the stadium, New detours will be in place on game days only at Arrowhead Stadium during this NFL season.

Fans should note that after the games, ramps from Manchester Trafficway to I-70 will be open. The detours currently in place for travelers needing to go from westbound I-70 to southbound I-435 and those needing to go from eastbound I-70 to northbound I-435 will be returned to the current configuration all other days. For an interactive map, click here.

MoDOT strongly encourages drivers headed to Arrowhead Stadium to plan ahead, know your route and gate, and LEAVE EARLY. The first pre-season game is Saturday, Aug. 10 at 7 p.m. For a full Kansas City Chiefs schedule, click here.

Incoming Visitors from Northbound I-435:

There will be no new detours in place. For gates 3 and 4, visitors should take northbound I-435 to eastbound I-70 and use Blue Ridge Cutoff at exit 9. For gates 5 and 6, visitors should use Stadium Drive/Raytown Rd. at exit 63C.



Incoming Visitors from Southbound I-435:

THERE WILL BE DETOURS: For gates 3 and 4, motorists should take U.S. Highway 40 to Blue Ridge Cutoff at exit 63A. For gates 5 and 6, motorists should take southbound I-435 to westbound I-70. Exit at Manchester Trafficway (exit7B) and then proceed south on Manchester Trafficway to Raytown Rd/Stadium Dr.



Incoming Visitors from Westbound I-70:

There will be no new detours in place. For gates 3 and 4, visitors should use Blue Ridge Cutoff at exit 9. For gates 5 and 6, visitors should use Manchester Rd. at exit 7B.



Incoming Visitors from Eastbound I-70:

There will be no new detours in place. For gates 3 and 4, visitors should use Blue Ridge Cutoff at exit 9. For gates 5 and 6, visitors should use Manchester Rd. at exit 7B.



For drivers who are NOT attending the game , but are traveling through the area along northbound I-435 needing to go west, or on southbound I-435 needing to go east, the following detours are recommended:

Southbound I-435 to eastbound I-70: Motorists will follow southbound I-435 and take the exit to westbound I-70. From there, motorists will need to exit at Manchester Trafficway, turn left, and loop back around to eastbound I-70.

Northbound I-435 to westbound I-70: Motorists will follow northbound I-435 to 23 rd Street (MO Route 78), turn left, and loop back to southbound I-435. From there, motorists will be able to exit to westbound I-70.



This project will have significant impacts on traffic for two full construction seasons. For more information about this project, visit our website. For potential impacts to traffic, please review KC Scout cameras at http://www.kcscout.net or consult our real-time traffic partner, WAZE.