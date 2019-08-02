MoDOT planned road work in northern Missouri for the week of August 5, 2019

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in north Missouri for the week of August 5 – 11.

Continued flooding may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region such as pothole patching, striping, signal work, etc., in addition to the work mentioned below.

All work is weather permitting and subject to change.

Andrew County

Route O – CLOSED at the Platte River Bridge for a bridge replacement project. The bridge will be closed through the end of September.

Route AA – Pothole patching, Aug. 5

Business U.S. 71 – Resurfacing project from Main Street in Savannah to just south of Interstate 29, Aug. 5 – 9

I-29 – Bridge maintenance northbound on the Nodaway River Bridge, Aug. 5 – 8

Route M – Drainage work, Aug. 6

Route F – Culvert replacement at the entrance to County Road 2572, Aug. 6

Route O – Drainage work two miles west of Cosby, Aug. 7

Atchison County

Route CC – CLOSED until further notice due to a damaged culvert under the roadway

Route J – CLOSED at the Tarkio River Bridge for a bridge replacement project through the end of September.

U.S. Route 136 – Debris removal and shoulder repair from the Missouri River to just west of I-29, Aug. 5 – 12

Buchanan County

U.S. Route 36 and I-229 – CLOSED for bridge joint repairs:

U.S. Route 36 westbound to I-229 southbound through August

I-229 northbound to U.S. Route 36 eastbound and westbound (Exit 4B) through August

Caldwell County

Route D – Pothole patching from Route HH to U.S. Route 36, Aug. 5

Route HH – Pothole patching from Route 13 to Route 121, Aug. 6

Route A – Pothole patching from Route N to the Ray County line, Aug. 7

Route N – Pothole patching from Route A to Route D (Carroll County), Aug. 8

Carroll County

U.S. Route 65 – Bridge rehabilitation at the Wakenda Creek Bridge through late August.

Route C – CLOSED until further notice at the Branch of Turkey Creek Bridge due to damage from flooding.

Route N – Pothole patching from Route D to Route A (Caldwell County), Aug. 8

Chariton County

Routes F, M, Y, FF and WW – Pothole patching, Aug. 5 – 9

Clinton County

U.S. Route 169 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Castile Creek Bridge south of Gower through September. More info: https://www.modot.org/us-route-169-castile-creek-bridge

Route A – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 0.5 miles west of U.S. Route 69 to 0.5 mile east of the Cameron Airport, Aug. 5, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route NN – Pothole patching from Route 33 to Route VV, Aug. 5 – 9

Route PP – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 69 to I-35, Aug. 5 – 9

Daviess County

Route C – CLOSED for bridge rehabilitation at the I-35 overpass through September.

Route 6 – Bridge maintenance at the Grand River Bridge and the Overflow Bridge, Aug. 5 – Aug. 11. This includes a 12-foot width restriction.

Gentry County

Route A – CLOSED until further notice at the Grand River bridge due to damage from flooding

Route BB – Pothole patching, Aug. 7 – 9

Grundy County

Route Y – Pothole patching from Route 6 to Route JJ, Aug. 5 – 9

Harrison County

I-35 – Resurfacing project from Eagleville to Bethany, Aug. 5 – 10

Holt County

I-29 – Resurfacing project from the Davis Creek Bridge (mile marker 84) to U.S. Route 59 (mile marker 67), Aug. 5 – 9

U.S. Route 59 – Pothole patching from east of the Oregon city limits to I-29 at Exit 67, Aug. 5 – 9

U.S. Route 159 – Resurfacing project from U.S. Route 59 to Route P near Fortescue, Aug. 5 – 10

Linn County

U.S. Route 36 – Pothole patching from the Macon County line to Meadville, Aug. 5 – 6

U.S. Route 36 – Bridge maintenance westbound on the Locust Creek Bridge, Aug. 5 – 8

Route 11 – Bridge rehabilitation on the West Yellow Creek east of Brookfield, Aug. 5 – 9. This includes a 14-foot width restriction.

Route M – Resurfacing project from the northern Brookfield city limits to Route 11. Aug. 5 – 9. This project includes nighttime work.

Livingston County

Route N – Bridge maintenance at the Indian Creek Bridge, Aug. 5 – 8

U.S. Route 65 – Pavement repair from Route 190 to the Grundy County line, Aug. 5 – 9

U.S. Route 65 – Resurfacing project from U.S. Route 36 in Chillicothe to County Road 228, Aug. 5 – 9. This project includes nighttime work and a 12-foot width restriction.

Mercer County

Route 145 – CLOSED until further notice due to culvert damage from Route B to U.S. Route 136

U.S. Route 136 – Bridge maintenance at the Grand River Overflow Bridge, Aug. 5 – 9

Nodaway County

Routes B, E and J – Pothole Patching, Aug. 5 – 8

Route A – Bridge maintenance at the Nodaway River Bridge, Aug. 5 – 9

U.S. Route 46 – Pothole patching north of U.S. Route 136 to Route O, Aug. 6

Route O – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from the east city limits of Ravenwood to Orion Road, Aug. 7, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route B – CLOSED for pavement resurfacing in preparation for wind farm equipment movement in various locations along each route. Aug. 8

Sullivan County

Route 6 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the West Locust Creek Bridge, east of Humphreys, and West Yellow Creek Bridge, east of Milan, through late August.

Route EE – CLOSED until further notice at the Medicine Creek Bridge due to damage from flooding. The roadway will remain closed until the rehabilitation project is completed in September.

Route PP – CLOSED until further notice at the East Medicine Creek Bridge after a regularly scheduled inspection revealed critical deterioration to the structure. The bridge is currently scheduled for replacement in fiscal year 2020. More info: https://www.modot.org/sullivan-county-route-pp-east-medicine-creek-bridge

Route 139 – Intersection and sidewalk improvements through Newtown beginning on the south end of town working north (east side of the road) then south (west side of the road), Aug. 5 – 9.

Route 6 – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Cole Canyon Road to Route DD, Aug. 7, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Route DD – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Trail Road to Timber Road, Aug. 8, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Worth County

Route YY – CLOSED until further notice at the Middle Fork of the Grand River after a regularly scheduled inspection revealed critical deterioration to the structure. The bridge is part of Governor Parson’s Focus on Bridges plan and will be included in the September 2019 letting.