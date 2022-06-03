MoDOT planned road work in northern Missouri for the week of June 6, 2022

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of June 6 – 12.

All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region, in addition to the work mentioned below.

Andrew County

U.S. Route 59 – Guardrail work at the bridge over Interstate 29 at Exit 65, June 6, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. The road will be narrowed to one lane with flaggers directing motorists through the work zone.

1-29 – Concrete replacement southbound right lane closed around the clock at Route T, June 6, 6 a.m. to June 7, 7:30 a.m. A 12-foot with restriction is in place.

I-29 – Concrete replacement northbound right lane closed around the clock at U.S. Route 169, June 7, 6 a.m. to June 8, 7:30 a.m. A 12-foot with restriction is in place.

I-29 – Concrete replacement northbound right lane closed around the clock at mile marker 62 over County Road 422, June 8, 6 a.m. to June 9, 7:30 a.m. A 12-foot with restriction is in place.

U.S. Route 169 – Pothole patching from Route M to Route 31 (DeKalb County) June 8 – 10

Atchison County

Route 111 – CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project at the bridge over I-29 through July. A signed detour is in place. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc)

I-29 – Bridge replacement project over the Nishnabotna River (mile marker 122 – 124) through early August. Traffic is head-to-head in the northbound lanes. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

U.S. Route 136 – Pothole patching from the Brownville Bridge to Route M, June 6 – 10

Buchanan County

U.S. Route 36 – RAMP CLOSED as part of a bridge rehabilitation project. The ramp from eastbound U.S. Route 36 to Route 759 (Stockyards Expressway) will remain closed through mid-July. (Contractor: Comanche Construction, Inc.)

U.S. Route 36 – Resurfacing project westbound from east of Route AC to the east of Taylor Road (DeKalb County) through mid-July. Some lane closures may remain in place around the clock. (Contractor: Magruder Paving, LLC)

U.S. Route 36 – Bridge rehabilitation project over the Missouri River through November. One lane is closed in each direction with a 12-foot width restriction. (Contractor: Comanche Construction, Inc.)

I-229 – RAMPS CLOSED as part of a bridge rehabilitation project. The ramps at Charles Street and Edmond Street (Exit 6A) will be closed through June 16. (Contractor: PCi Roads, LLC)

I-229 – RAMPS CLOSED as part of a bridge rehabilitation project. The ramps at Felix Street and Francis Street (Exit 6A) will be closed through June 14. (Contractor: PCi Roads, LLC)

I-229 – RAMPS CLOSED as part of a bridge rehabilitation project. The on and off-ramps at 759 (Stockyards Expressway) and I-229 are closed through June 22. (Contractor: PCi Roads, LLC)

Caldwell County

U.S. Route 36 – Resurfacing project eastbound from the DeKalb County line to Hamilton through mid-June. Some lane closures may remain in place around the clock. (Contractor: Magruder Paving, LLC)

I-35 – Resurfacing project from just north of Exit 52 in Cameron (Clinton County) to U.S. Route 69 (Exit 68, Daviess County), through mid-August. The road will be narrowed to one lane around the repair sites and paving operations, including some single-lane, around-the-clock closures. A 12-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Carroll County

Route Z – CLOSED until further notice from Route C to County Road 217 due to damage caused by a roadway slide and ongoing geological studies. A repair project was awarded to Mera Excavating, LLC during the Missouri Highway and Transportation Commission’s April meeting. Construction is currently scheduled to begin in June, and by contract, all work is to be completed by Dec. 1, 2022.

Route 139 – CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project at the Hurricane Creek Bridge through mid-June. (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC)

Route E – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Turkey Creek Bridge, between Route D and Route PP, through July. (Contractor: Mera Excavating, LLC)

Route V – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at Miami Station Branch Bridge through mid-September. (Contractor: Gene Hail Excavation, Inc.)

U.S. Route 65 – Bridge maintenance at the Moss Creek Bridge, June 6 – 9. The bridge is narrowed to one lane with temporary traffic signals in place.

Chariton County

Route O – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Eccles Road to Henry Road, June 6, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route O – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Lincoln Lane to Berger Road, June 7, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route O – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route DD to Cockrell Avenue, June 8, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 129 – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route P to Anstine Hill Road, June 9, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Clinton County

I-35 – Resurfacing project from just north of Exit 52 in Cameron to U.S. Route 69 (Exit 68, Daviess County), through mid-August. The road will be narrowed to one lane around the repair sites and paving operations, including some single-lane, around-the-clock closures. A 12-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

U.S. Route 69 – CLOSED for an intersection improvement project from Route 116 to 251st Street through August. More info: modot.org/clinton-county-us-route-69-and-route-116-intersection-improvement-project (Contractor: Amino Brothers Co.).

Route 116 – Intersection improvement project at U.S. Route 69 through August.

No access to U.S Route 69 south of the intersection through the end of the project.

No access to U.S. Route 69 north of the intersection and no access to Route 116 from U.S. Route 69, in either direction.

Route 116 traffic will be diverted to a single-lane bypass road through mid-July. Temporary traffic signals are in place.

Daviess County

Route Z – CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project at the Sampson Creek Bridge, west of Pattonsburg, through mid-June.

U.S. Route 69 – Resurfacing project from Route C, near Pattonsburg, to just north of I-35, through June. The work zone will be active Monday through Saturday with flaggers directing motorists through the workzone. A 12-foot width restriction is in place.

I-35 – Resurfacing project from U.S. Route 69 (Exit 68) to just north of Exit 52 in Cameron (Clinton County), through mid-August. The road will be narrowed to one lane around the repair sites and paving operations, including some single lane around-the-clock closures. A 12-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Route P – Pavement repair, June 6 – 8

Route UU – CLOSED for a roadway sealing project, June 6 – 7, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily

DeKalb County

U.S. Route 36 – Resurfacing project westbound from east of Taylor Road to the east of Route AC (Buchanan County) through mid-July. Some lane closures may remain in place around the clock. (Contractor: Magruder Paving, LLC)

I-35 – Resurfacing project from U.S. Route 69 (Exit 68, Daviess County) to just north of Exit 52 in Cameron (Clinton County), through mid-August. The road will be narrowed to one lane around the repair sites and paving operations, including some single-lane, around-the-clock closures. A 12-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

U.S. Route 169 – Pothole patching from Route 31 to Route M (Andrew County) June 8 – 10

Gentry County

Route B – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project from 257th Street to 245th Street at the Grantham Creek Bridge, through July.

Route M – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route UU to 425th Road, June 6, 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Harrison County

Route A – CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project over I-35 through September.

I-35 – Bridge rehabilitation project at the Pole Cat Creek Bridge at mile marker 90, south of Bethany, through October. A 12-foot width restriction is in place.

Holt County

U.S. Route 59 – CLOSED under I-29 for a bridge deck replacement project through August. Access at the I-29/U.S. Route 59 interchange at Exit 92 near Craig will be impacted.

U.S. Route 159 – Bridge rehabilitation project at the Big Lake Overflow Bridge, west of Route 111, through July. Traffic will be narrowed to one lane at the bridge, with temporary traffic signals and a 13-foot width restriction in place.

U.S. Route 159 – Pavement improvement and flood remediation project from the Missouri River to Route 111, north of Forest City, through December. Traffic at the intersection of U.S. Route 159 and Route 111 near Big Lake will be redirected to a one-lane bypass with temporary traffic signals through June. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Route 111 – CLOSED for a pavement improvement and flood remediation project from U.S. Route 159 to just north of the railroad crossing at the southern end of Big Lake, through June. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy Inc.)

Livingston County

Route C – CLOSED until further notice at the Shoal Creek Bridge due to deterioration. A bridge replacement project is currently scheduled to be part of MoDOT’s November 2022 letting.

Route N – CLOSED for pavement repair, June 6 – 10, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily

Nodaway County

U.S. Route 136 – CLOSED at the Long Branch Bridge, east of Ravenwood through August. A signed detour is in place.

Route AD – CLOSED for pothole patching from Route B to Galaxy Road, June 6 – 9, 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily

Route B – CLOSED for pothole patching from Route 148 to Imperial Road, June 10, 6 a.m to 4 p.m.