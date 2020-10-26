MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of October 26, 2020

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of October 26 – November 1.

All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region such as pothole patching, mowing, striping, signal work, etc., in addition to the work mentioned below.

Andrew County

Interstate 29 – Bridge replacement project over Hopkins Creek and bridge rehabilitation project over Route T (mile marker 58-60) through 2021. A 14-foot width restriction is in place.

U.S. Routes 71 and 169, U.S. Business Route 71, and Routes 48, B, H, and T – Bridge maintenance, Oct. 26 – 30

Route D – Drainage work north of Route 48, Oct. 27

Route H – Drainage work at U.S. Route 59, Oct. 28

Atchison County

U.S. Route 136 – Pothole patching from Rock Port to Tarkio, Oct. 26 – 28

Route EE – Pothole patching, Oct. 28 – 30

Buchanan County

I-29 – Concrete repair work as part of a resurfacing project from south of Route O to the Platte County line through late October. Crews are working on the southbound concrete approaches to the Pigeon Creek Bridge, located near mile marker 39.6. Southbound traffic will be reduced to one lane at the bridge with a 12-foot width restriction. Crews are working on the passing lane at this time.

U.S. Route 169 (Belt Highway) – Resurfacing project from Route FF to I-29 (Exit 50) through early November. Operations will be conducted at night, Sunday through Friday, 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. No work is planned overnight on Saturdays. Some intersections and ramps throughout the project may briefly close during paving.

I-229, U.S. Routes 36 and 169, and Route AC – Bridge maintenance, Oct. 26 – 30

U.S. Route 169 (Belt Highway) – Permit work southbound at Francis Street, Oct. 26 – 30

Caldwell County

U.S. Route 36 – Pavement repair in preparation for a resurfacing project through spring 2021. Single-lane closures around the repair sites could remain up around-the-clock in order to allow the pavement to cure. A 14-foot width restriction will be in place for the duration of the project.

Carroll County

Route Z – CLOSED until further notice from Route C to County Road 217 due to damage caused by a roadway slide

Route C – CLOSED for a culvert replacement project at the Branch of Turkey Creek Bridge through early November

Route Z – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project over Tater Hill Creek, 1.1 miles west of U.S. Route 65 through mid-December.

U.S. Route 65 – CLOSED for permit work from Route WW to Route M south of Big Creek at the railroad tracks, Oct. 27 at 7 a.m. through Oct. 30 at 5 p.m. This is an around-the-clock closure.

U.S. Route 24 – Flood repair from the Moss Creek Bridge to the Missouri River Bridge through October. The shoulders in this section will be closed for the duration of the project. Temporary signals will be in place to guide motorists through the work zone.

Chariton County

Route YY – CLOSED for permit work south of Kaye Road at the railroad tracks, Oct. 26, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

DeKalb County

Route D – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project over Ervens Branch, 0.4 miles north of Route W, through late November.

Harrison County

Route V – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project over Coal Creek through mid-January.

Holt County

U.S. Route 59 – Shoulder work from Route 111 to Route B, Oct. 26 – 30

Linn County

U.S. Route 36 – Pavement repair in preparation for a resurfacing project through spring 2021. Single-lane closures around the repair sites could remain up around-the-clock in order to allow the pavement to cure. A 14-foot width restriction will be in place for the duration of the project. As part of the project, traffic will be narrowed to one lane each direction at the railroad bridge east of Marceline next week, as follows:

Wednesday, Oct. 28 – passing lanes of both east and westbound U.S. Route 36 closed

Thursday, Oct. 29 – traffic head-to-head in the eastbound lanes

Friday, Oct. 30 – passing lanes of both east and westbound U.S. Route 36 closed

Livingston County

U.S. Route 65 – Bridge rehabilitation project over the Grand River through late November. The bridge is scheduled to CLOSE to non-emergency traffic for the second of two scheduled bridge deck pours Wednesday, Oct. 28, at 12 a.m. The closure will continue through Saturday, Oct. 31, at noon, and once reopened, will again have an 11.5-foot width restriction in place.

Route 190 – Bridge rehabilitation project over the Thompson River through late November. A 10-foot width restriction is in place.

U.S. Route 36 – Pavement repair in preparation for a resurfacing project through spring 2021. Single-lane closures around the repair sites could remain up around the clock, in order to allow the pavement to cure. A 14-foot width restriction will be in place for the duration of the project.

Nodaway County

Route 46 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the White Cloud Creek and Big Slough bridges, east of Route AB, and Stream and Florida Creek bridges, west of Route AB. The project to replace all four bridges is expected to continue through early December.

Route A – Pavement repair and overlay from Route H to U.S. Route 71. The project is expected to continue through late October. Flaggers and a pilot car will guide motorists through the work zone.

Route H – CLOSED for permit work north of 390th Street, Oct. 26 – 27, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily

Sullivan County

Route PP – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project over East Medicine Creek through the end of the year.

