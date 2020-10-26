Winter Weather Advisory issued for northern Missouri until Tuesday morning

Reddit Share Pin Share 9 Shares

Winter returns to northern Missouri today with snow, freezing temperatures, and wind.

A Winter Weather Advisory is now in place for all counties in northern Missouri until 1 am Tuesday Morning. The exception is Scotland and Knox counties, which are excluded from the advisory. Snow with some mixed precipitation is expected with total snow accumulations of one to two inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze.

Motorists should plan on slippery road conditions, especially on bridges and overpasses. Extra time may be needed for the Monday morning commute as snow may accumulate on elevated surfaces as well as grassy surfaces. North winds will add to the mix at 10 to 15 mph gusting as high as 20 mph.

Light rain or drizzle is expected to transition to snow on Monday with light snow expected to persist through the day Monday before tapering off Monday evening. A hard freeze is expected with low temperatures Monday night into Tuesday morning falling into the upper teens in far northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas to around 26 in northern Missouri.

Counties outlined in blue are under a Winter Weather Advisory until 1 am Tuesday morning, October 27, 2020

