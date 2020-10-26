Grand River Bridge on Highway 65 in Livingston County to close this week

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

The Grand River Bridge on Route 65 in Livingston County will close this week as part of the bridge deck replacement project. The bridge is scheduled to close for the second of two scheduled bridge deck pours Wednesday, Oct. 28, at 12 a.m. The closure will continue through Saturday, Oct. 31, at noon.

Emergency vehicles ONLY will be permitted to cross the bridge beginning the morning of Oct. 29. Non-emergency traffic will be permitted to resume the use of the bridge on the afternoon of Oct. 31. The extended closure for non-emergency traffic is in order to allow the concrete on the new driving surface to completely cure. When the bridge reopens, it will again be open to only one lane, with the 11.5-foot width restriction in place.

All traffic will be directed over a signed detour route on Routes Z, C, DD, D, and U.S. Route 36. The original detour utilized Route C between Route Z and U.S. Route 36; however, it was determined recently that a bridge along Route C is insufficient to carry the traffic volume that will be detoured off U.S. Route 65. Route C will be closed to all but local traffic – those living and/or working along Route C – during the U.S. Route 65 detour.

Additional work will be needed before the project is complete. Contractors plan to have the bridge open to two-way traffic in early December. As with all construction, work is weather-permitting, and schedules are subject to change.

