MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of March 8, 2021

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of March 8 – 14.

All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region in addition to the work mentioned below.

Andrew County

U.S. Route 59 – Brush cutting from County Road 70 to Route H, March 8 – 12

Route H – Drainage work at U.S. Route 59, March 11

Atchison County

Route O – Culvert replacements between Route C and 1st Street in Westboro, March 8 – 12. Flaggers will be in place to guide motorists through the work zones.

Routes T, Y, AA, and CC – Pothole patching, March 8 – 12

Caldwell County

Route A – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Tait Park Drive to Route E, March 8, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Carroll County

Route Z – CLOSED until further notice from Route C to County Road 217 due to damage caused by a roadway slide.

Chariton County

Route 139 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Grand River Overflow Bridge through July.

Clinton County

Interstate 35 – Pavement repair between Route 116 and Shoal Creek through mid-July. There will be intermittent lane closures with a 12-foot width restriction.

Route H – Slide repair work at I-35, March 8 – 10. Flaggers will be in place to guide motorists through the work zone.

Daviess County

Route E – Pothole patching, March 8 – 10

Route CC – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Slade Avenue to Route HH, March 9, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route B – Field entrance culvert replacement between County Road 262 and Route K, March 11

Route K – Pothole patching from Route P to Route 6, March 11 – 12

Route B – Drainage work from County Road 242 to Route UU, March 12

Mercer County

Route Y – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route E to Route JJ, March 9 – 12, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily

Nodaway County

U.S. Route 136 – Shoulder work at 300th Street, March 8. Flaggers will be in place to guide motorists through the work zone.

Route NN – Bridge maintenance over the Platte River, March 8 – April 3

Route NN – Drainage work from Route EE to Liberty Road, March 9. Flaggers will be in place to guide motorists through the work zone.

Route A – Drainage work from Elkhorn Trail to Route Y, March 10 – 11

Sullivan County

Route PP – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project over East Medicine Creek through mid-April.

Route K – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route EE to Kay Road, March 9, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route K – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Kay Road to Knox Road, March 10, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route K – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route ZZ to Route BB, March 11 – 12, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily

Worth County

Route T – Drainage work, March 8 – 12

