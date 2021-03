Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares

The Linn County Health Department has received 100 doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

The office is making appointments on a first-call, first-served basis for residents in Phase 1A and Phase 1B Tiers 1 and 2.

Interested individuals must make appointments over the phone by calling the Linn County Health Department at 660-258-7251.

