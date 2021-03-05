Sullivan County Route FF to temporarily close for improvement project in Green Castle

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

A long-awaited project on Sullivan County Routes 6, FF & D in Green Castle is scheduled to get underway Monday, March 8. The project includes Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) improvements, curb and gutter improvements, and some resurfacing.

The Missouri Department of Transportation has contracted with BRS Construction, LLC, of Edina, to complete the project.

In order to safely and efficiently complete the work, beginning Monday, March 8, the contractor will close Route FF from Wilhite Street to Route 6. The closure is scheduled to continue through April 8. During the closure, motorists will not be able to access Route 6 from Route FF, or Route FF from Route 6. Drivers will need to use an alternate route during the closure.

Route 6 and Route D will be narrowed throughout the project, but are expected to remain open at this time.

All work is weather-permitting and schedules are subject to change.

