MoDOT planned road work for the week of May 14, 2018

The following is a listing of general highway maintenance and construction work in North Missouri region planned for the week of May 14 through the 20th from the Missouri Department of Transportation.

In addition to the work listed below, there may be pothole patching, mowing, shoulder work, bridge maintenance, striping, brush cutting, guardrail repairs, litter pick up and other road work conducted throughout the region. Many of these will be moving operations and could include lane closures with delays. All scheduled maintenance and construction projects are subject to change.

Andrew County

Interstate 29 – Bridge deck replacement project at the Nodaway River Bridge. Traffic is head to head in the northbound lanes. This traffic pattern will be in place through August and includes a 13-foot width restriction.

U.S. Route 71 – Resurfacing project from Route 48 to Route A (Nodaway County), May 14 – 20

Atchison County

U.S. Route 136 – Driveway culvert repair at W Avenue, May 14

I-29 – Flushing bridges, May 14 – 18. This includes a 12-foot width restriction.

U.S. Route 275 – Drainage work, May 14 – 18

Buchanan County

Route 752 – Sidewalk project at Pryor Avenue, May 14 – 15

Route CC – Chip seal from Route 371 to Route 116, May 14 – 16

I-29 – Pavement repair north and southbound from Frederick Avenue to Easton Road, May 14 – 17. This will include overnight lane closures and a 12-foot width restriction.

I-229 and U.S. Route 36 – Sweeping and flushing bridges, May 14 – 17

Route Z – Chip seal from U.S. Route 36 to Route V, May 16 – 17

Caldwell County

Route 116 – Shoulder work from U.S. Route 69 (Clinton County) to Route A, May 14 – 18

Route A – Shoulder work from U.S. Route 36 to the Ray County line, May 14 – 18

U.S. Route 36 – Bridge maintenance at the Long Branch Bridge, May 14 – 20

Carroll County

Route D – Pothole patching from Route C to U.S. Route 36 (Livingston County), May 14

U.S. Route 65 – Bridge maintenance at Tater Hill Creek Bridge, May 14 – 17. This will include overnight lane closures. A temporary traffic signal has been installed to direct traffic.

Route 139 – Pothole patching, May 15 – 16

U.S. Route 65 – Drainage work from Route UU to Route CC, May 17 – 18

Chariton County

Route O – Pavement repair from Route 5 to Route DD, May 14 – 15

Route F – Pothole patching, May 15 – 17

Route E – CLOSED from Route JJ/F to Route 5, May 16, 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 5 – Pothole patching from Route E to U.S. Route 24, May 17 – 18

Route E – Pothole patching from Route 11 to Route 139, May 18

Clinton County

Route 116 – Shoulder work from U.S. Route 69 to Route A (Caldwell County), May 14 – 18

Route C – Resurfacing project from Route 116 to Route CC, May 14 – 19

Daviess County

Route 13 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Honey Creek Bridge. The road will be closed through September.

DeKalb County

U.S. Route 36 – Pavement resurfacing and realignment project at the Route 33 North/Route M junction. Traffic is head to head in the eastbound lanes. This traffic pattern will be in place through July 3 and includes a 14-foot width restriction.

Grundy County

U.S. Route 65 – Pavement repair from the north city limits of Chillicothe to the Iowa state line, May 14 – 18. This includes a 12-foot width restriction.

Route K – Pothole patching, May 15 – 18

Harrison County

I-35 – Pavement repair southbound from the 88 mile marker near Bethany to the 84 mile marker near Route AA/H, May 14

88 mile 84 mile Route M – Pothole patching from the Harrison County line to Route D, May 14 – 18

Route AA – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from I-35 to U.S. Route 69, May 15, 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Route N – Shoulder work 0.25 miles west of I-35, May 16

Route U – Pothole patching, May 17 – 18

Holt County

I-29 – Bridge deck replacement at the Nodaway River Bridge. Traffic is head to head in the northbound lanes. This traffic pattern will be in place through August and includes a 13-foot width restriction.

U.S. Route 59 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Davis Creek Bridge. The road will be closed through June.

Linn County

Route B – Pothole patching from Route 5 to Route 139, May 14

U.S. Route 36 – Shoulder improvements from just east of Route 11 to Route 5, May 14 – 19

Route C – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route M to Harbor Drive, May 15, 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route V – Pothole patching from Route M to Route C, May 15

Route WW – Pothole patching from Route 5 to the Macon County line, May 17

Livingston County

Route D – Pothole patching from Route C (Carroll County) to U.S. Route 36, May 14

U.S. Route 65 – Pavement repair from the north city limits of Chillicothe to the Iowa state line, May 14 – 18. This includes a 12-foot width restriction.

Mercer County

U.S. Route 65 – Pavement repair from the north city limits of Chillicothe to the Iowa state line, May 14 – 18. This includes a 12-foot width restriction.

Nodaway County

Route E – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 71 to the Iowa state line, May 14

Route 246 – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route AC to Leopard Road, May 14 – 15, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily

U.S. Route 71 – Resurfacing project from Route A to just north of Route 48 (Andrew County), May 14 – 20

Route NN – Pothole patching from Route 46 to Route E, May 15

Route 246 – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Lion Road to Mercury Road, May 16 – 17, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily

Route NN – Pothole patching from Route E to Route 148, May 17

Worth County

Route F – Drainage work one mile north of Route 46, May 11

Route 46 – Shoulder work in the city limits of Grant City, May 17

