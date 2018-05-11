Bethany man appointed as Administrator of the U. S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency

United States Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue has announced the appointment of a Bethany man to serve as Administrator of the U. S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency.

Richard Fordyce will lead a network of more than 2,100 counties and 50 state FSA offices. He currently serves as the State Executive Director for FSA in Missouri and previously served as the Missouri Director of Agriculture and received the Missouri Farm Bureau’s Distinguished Service Award in 2015.

Missouri Farm Bureau President Blake Hurst says Fordyce has done an exceptional job in every role and believes Fordyce will do a great job for America’s farmers through his service as FSA Administrator.

Missouri Sixth District U. S. Representative Sam Graves says he cannot think of anyone more qualified to be FSA Administrator. Fordyce’s time as Missouri Director of Agriculture, State FSA Director, and a family farmer has prepared him to lead the agency, and farmers across the country will benefit from Fordyce’s leadership.

