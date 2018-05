A funeral service for 22-year-old Trenton resident Drew Dolan will be held Tuesday afternoon at 2 o’clock at the Wesley United Methodist Church in Trenton.

Visitation is scheduled for Monday evening from 6:30 to 8 o’clock at the Resthaven Mortuary of Trenton. Burial will be in the Resthaven Memorial Gardens of Trenton.

Memorial donations are suggested to the Drew Dolan Scholarship Fund in care of the Resthaven Mortuary.

(Image Credit: Drew Dolan Facebook page)

