MoDOT is hiring individuals to join winter maintenance crews

The Missouri Department of Transportation is seeking individuals who are interested in a career to “come for the snow, stay for the mow” and keep Missouri moving during the winter season and beyond.

MoDOT is currently hiring maintenance personnel for winter operations, with opportunities for year-round employment including mowing, striping, and other maintenance functions. The department currently has hundreds of full-time and emergency maintenance positions available across the state. Maintenance worker position salaries begin at $19.08 per hour, depending on the level of experience and area of operation, and are also eligible for an additional $3 to $6 per hour when working winter and emergency operations.

“These positions are critical to Missouri travelers once the snow starts to fall, but also include critical work to maintain our highway system throughout the year,” said MoDOT State Maintenance Director Natalie Roark. “If you’re a dedicated, hard-working individual looking for a job with excellent benefits where you can make a difference, there’s no better time to apply than right now.”

Career opportunity job postings can be found in the careers section of the MoDOT website. In addition, MoDOT is hosting hiring events across the state from late July through August. These events will provide applicants an opportunity for an accelerated hiring process, including on-site interviews and potential job offers; followed by initiating criminal background checks, drug testing, and work simulation physicals. Offers made could result in new employees starting within a week. For details on these events, and to learn more about these career opportunities, visit this link on the MoDOT website.

Full-time maintenance employees receive training and a long list of benefits including paid leave, medical, vision, and dental insurance, a retirement plan, and a culturally diverse workplace that is dedicated to safety and personal development. Applicants need to be at least 18 years old and complete a criminal background check (a misdemeanor or felony conviction is not an automatic restriction to employment). Applicants should have a CDL permit, but assistance and training is available to help new employees achieve their CDL.

