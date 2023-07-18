Resurfacing project to start in Mercer and Grundy counties

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A resurfacing project is scheduled to begin today, July 17, on Mercer/Grundy County Route A. Herzog Contracting Corp., working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, expects to complete the project by the end of July.

Beginning today, Monday, July 17, crews will narrow Route A to one lane with flaggers directing motorists through the work zone. On Tuesday, July 18, crews will close the roadway daily in segments up to 2 miles in length. Travelers will need to seek an alternate route during the intermittent closures.

All work is weather-permitting, and schedules are subject to change.

