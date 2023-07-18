Governor Parson appoints State Supervisor for the Division of Alcohol and Tobacco Control

Missouri Governor Mike Parson (Photo courtesy Missouri Governor's office)
Governor Mike Parson made a significant announcement today regarding the appointment of Michael Leara as the new State Supervisor for the Division of Alcohol and Tobacco Control within the Missouri Department of Public Safety. Effective immediately, Leara will assume this role.

Leara, a resident of St. Louis, brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his new position. He has notably served as the Chairman of the Missouri Gaming Commission since August 2019, where he has showcased his leadership skills. Additionally, Leara has been the proud owner and operator of Gateway Advisors, LLC, a St. Louis-based firm, since 1999.

Gateway Advisors, LLC started as a financial consulting firm specializing in public and private pension services. Over the years, under Leara’s astute guidance, it has evolved into a highly regarded corporate and governmental retirement and pension plan consulting firm.

Leara’s dedication to public service is evident from his previous role as the State Representative for the 96th District, where he served from 2009 to 2017. During his tenure, he held the position of Vice Chair on the Board of Trustees for the Missouri State Employee Retirement System.

Educationally, Leara pursued his studies at Saint Louis University.

As the new State Supervisor for the Division of Alcohol and Tobacco Control, Leara is expected to oversee and regulate the operations within this sector. The division plays a role in enforcing laws and regulations related to alcohol and tobacco across the state, ensuring public safety and responsible consumption.

(Photo courtesy Missouri Governor’s office)

