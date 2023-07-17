Missouri State Parks offers kayaking instruction at select parks

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Missouri State Parks is providing an opportunity for individuals interested in exploring the sport and learning the art of kayaking. This summer, the park team members have organized kayaking instruction sessions at various parks across the state.

In northern Missouri, two sessions are scheduled for August 12th at Crowder State Park in Trenton, and another two sessions will take place on August 26th at Thousand Hills State Park, located west of Kirksville. These sessions offer a chance to experience the scenic lakes of Missouri while discovering something new. To make it even better, all necessary equipment will be provided for participants.

The sessions at Crowder State Park will run from 10 a.m. to noon and again from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, August 12th. At Thousand Hills State Park, the sessions will take place at the same time slots on Saturday, August 26th. It’s advised that participants come dressed in appropriate swimwear and footwear.

To take part in these sessions, a registration fee of $5 is required. Preregistration can be conveniently completed at icampmo.com. However, please note that participants must be at least 10 years of age to participate. For children aged 10-14, a parent or guardian must accompany them throughout the entire program.

Before signing up, prospective participants should consider the following requirements:

Physical Capability: It is important to be physically capable of getting in and out of the boat and moving the kayak unassisted. Water Comfort: Participants should feel comfortable and confident around water. Swimming Ability: It is essential to be able to swim. Personal Equipment: Participants must provide their own personal kayak, paddle, and Coast Guard-approved life jacket. Age Restrictions: Participants must be at least 12 years old. Children between the ages of 12 and 16 must be accompanied by an adult. Park Regulations: This event will be held in a Missouri state park, and all park rules and regulations apply. Family-Friendly Environment: Please note that this is a family-oriented event. The consumption of alcohol and tobacco products is strictly prohibited during participation in this program.

Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity to learn and explore kayaking at Missouri State Parks. Register now and get ready to have an exhilarating experience on the lakes of the Show-Me State.

