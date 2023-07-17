Gallatin R-5 Board of Education sets agenda for Thursday night meeting

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Gallatin R-5 Board of Education has released the agenda for their upcoming meeting on Thursday night, July 20. The meeting is scheduled to commence promptly at 6 pm and will take place at the high school library.

The evening will kick off with a report from the superintendent, providing an update on recent developments and key matters of concern. Following this, the board will delve into items on the agenda. These include finalizing expenditures for the previous fiscal year, determining the date and time for the annual tax rate public hearing, and approving a quote for the installation of an awning at the elementary school.

An opportunity for public comment will be provided during the meeting. This allows community members to express their thoughts and concerns regarding relevant educational issues.

Additionally, the Gallatin school board will convene in an executive session to address personnel and student matters.

Related