Obituary & Services: Deborah Ann Meinecke

Share Pin Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Deborah Ann Meinecke, 70, a resident of Trenton, Missouri died at 5:10 P.M., Sunday, July 16, 2023, at Sunnyview Nursing Home, Trenton, Missouri.

Graveside services will be held at 1:00 P.M., Thursday, July 20, 2023, at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Trenton, Missouri.

Family Visitation will be held Thursday from 10:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. at Resthaven Mortuary, Trenton, Missouri. Open viewing will be Wednesday 12:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. also at the mortuary.

Miss Meinecke was born January 30, 1953, in Cainsville, Missouri the daughter of Bobby Joe Meinecke and Flora Katherine Cummings Meinecke. She graduated from Cainsville High School and then graduated from Trenton Junior College with an Associated Arts degree. She retired from the Grundy County Farm Service agency after working for 29 years.

Her survivors include one sister Lynda Meinecke, Trenton, Missouri, and one brother Allen Meinecke and his wife Pamela, Trenton, Missouri.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Related