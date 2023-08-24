Missouri State Highway Patrol to see Operation C.A.R.E. in full swing for Labor Day weekend in Missouri

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Colonel Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, is urging everyone to make safety a priority this Labor Day weekend in 2023. Whether you’re on the water or on the road, Olson emphasizes that it’s everyone’s responsibility to travel safely and abide by all Missouri laws. He strongly advises against operating any vehicle or vessel while impaired, as alcohol can significantly affect judgment, reaction time, vision, coordination, and comprehension.

The counting period for the 2023 Labor Day holiday will run from 6 p.m. on Friday, September 1, 2023, through 11:59 p.m. on Monday, September 4, 2023.

The Labor Day weekend is traditionally a busy time for boating. Before setting sail, boaters are advised to inspect fuel lines and hose connections for leaks and to test their batteries to ensure they are fully charged. When refueling, all electrical devices that could create a spark should be turned off. After refueling, it’s important to open the engine compartment to check for fuel leaks both visually and by smell. The blower system should be activated for at least four minutes before restarting the vessel.

In 2022, the Labor Day weekend saw eight boating crashes, resulting in one fatality and five injuries. Additionally, one person drowned, and troopers arrested five individuals for boating while intoxicated during the counting period.

Marine enforcement troopers will be out in full force to ensure waterway safety over the holiday weekend. Missouri boaters are encouraged to remain vigilant for other boats and swimmers and to exercise courtesy on the water. Smaller vessels should yield the right-of-way to larger vessels. Overloading boats with too many passengers is discouraged, and boaters should always be aware of their surroundings. Causing harm through excessive boat wake could result in enforcement action or civil liability. The key message is clear: Treat others as you wish to be treated and always follow Missouri’s boating laws.

For those planning to travel by road this Labor Day, it’s crucial to ensure that your vehicle is in good working condition before setting off. Drivers are reminded to obey all of Missouri’s traffic laws, buckle up, and remain attentive.

In 2022, Missouri recorded seven fatalities and 398 injuries in 1,041 traffic crashes over the Labor Day holiday. This equates to one person being killed or injured every 11.5 minutes. Troopers arrested 121 people for driving while intoxicated during that period.

The Highway Patrol will participate in Operation C.A.R.E. (Crash Awareness & Reduction Effort) throughout the Labor Day weekend. Speeding, inattention, and impaired driving are the leading causes of traffic accidents. All available troopers will be patrolling both Missouri’s roadways and waterways. Enforcement will focus on speed limits, seat belt usage, and impaired driving laws, and troopers will be available to assist motorists as needed.

The public is encouraged to use the Patrol’s Emergency Report Line at (800) 525-5555 or dial *55 on a cellular phone for both highway and water emergencies. If your celebration includes alcohol, designate a sober driver, whether you’re on a boat or in a car. Help ensure a safer Labor Day weekend for everyone.

Related