Audio: Rhonda Vincent and The Rage to perform in Trenton in support of the Dream Factory

Rhonda Vincent and The Rage will be in Trenton for a benefit concert supporting the Dream Factory.

A news conference for Vincent is planned at Hy-Vee on September 7th at 2 p.m., followed by a meet and greet from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Doors at the Trenton High School Performing Arts Center will open on September 7th at 6 p.m., and the concert will start at 7 p.m.

Dream Factory Representative Ron Dougan says a special auction will take place during the show’s intermission, featuring a guitar donated by Vincent.

Dougan expects Vincent to perform a mix of country, bluegrass, and gospel music. He notes that she is proficient in many stringed instruments, including the mandolin, and describes her as “very cordial.”

The Dream Factory is dedicated to fulfilling the dreams of children diagnosed with a medical disease or illness, as confirmed by a treating physician.

All expenses for these dreams are covered by the organization. If a dream involves travel, the Dream Factory takes care of travel costs, and accommodations, and provides spending money. Families are not required to pay for anything.

Dougan emphasizes that family income is irrelevant, and the organization accepts referrals from anyone. Many of these referrals are submitted online.

Dougan reports that he has already raised more funds for this year’s benefit concert in Trenton than for a similar event approximately two years ago featuring Rhonda Vincent.

Several sponsorship levels are available, and sponsors will be acknowledged in a program. Dougan specifies that the sponsorship levels are $1,000 or more, $500 or more, $250 or more, and patrons contributing $100 or less. He adds that almost 93% of every dollar raised goes directly to fulfilling children’s dreams.

The deadline for program inclusion is August 31st. Those interested in donating should contact Dougan. Donations are tax-deductible, as the Dream Factory is a 501(c)(3) organization.

Tickets for the September 7th concert are priced at $25 in advance and will be $30 at the door. No reserved tickets will be available.

Tickets can be purchased at Ron Dougan’s office, located at 903 Main Street in Trenton, or by calling the office at 660-359-0100. Tickets are also available at Hy-Vee customer service and the Southern Bank of Trenton.

