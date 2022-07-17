Missouri State Highway Patrol reports three arrests over the weekend of July 16, 2022

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports multiple arrests in area counties on July 16th.

Forty-year-old Casey Lester of Chillicothe was arrested in Clinton County on two Ray County misdemeanor warrants. The warrants were for allegedly failing to appear in court for speeding and failing to appear for no insurance. Lester was taken to the Clinton County Jail, and the Patrol notes she was bondable.

Twenty-six-year-old Summer Gann of Tulsa, Oklahoma was arrested in Harrison County. She was accused of speeding 104 miles per hour in a 70 zone and not having a valid license. Gann was taken to the Harrison County Jail and was said to be bondable.

The Patrol also arrested 63-year-old Ricky Carter of Pattonsburg in Daviess County. He was accused of felony driving while the intoxicated and unlawful operation of a utility terrain vehicle. Carter was taken to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail on a 24-hour hold.