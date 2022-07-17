Video: Livingston County 4-H and FFA Fair Premium Livestock Auction raises over $139,000

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Livingston County 4-H and FFA Fair Premium Livestock Auction on July 15th raised $139,650.

Eighty-seven buyers purchased 145 animals. Animals sold for an average price of $1021.

Fair Spokesperson Jennifer Horton says the fair board is always amazed at the support the community gives Livingston County youth.

You can watch the entire Premium Livestock Auction below in the embedded video.

You can see what is going up for sale, and who owns the animal by reading the Livingston County 4H and FFA Premium Sale Bill, which is in PDF format.

