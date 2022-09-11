Missouri State Highway Patrol reports three arrests on Saturday, September 10th

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a Trenton resident was arrested early Saturday in Grundy County. 37-year Brooke Ashford was accused of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, driving while revoked, and careless and imprudent driving involving a crash. She was taken to the Grundy County Law Enforcement Center and later released.

A Des Moines, Iowa resident was arrested Saturday morning in Harrison County. 55-year-old Reginald Reece was accused of speeding and having no valid operator’s license. There also was a misdemeanor warrant from Daviess County accusing Reece of having no valid license and speeding. He was taken to the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center.

A 45-year-old El Salvador resident was arrested Saturday afternoon in Linn County. Jeobanna De Jesus Saravia Quintanilla was accused of not having a valid operator’s license and speeding. The patrol said he was later released.