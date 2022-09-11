One dead, three injured in crash on Highway 36 east of Brookfield

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

One person was fatally injured and three others were hurt Saturday night east of Brookfield.

Forty-three-year-old Maylor Fiti of Tulsa, Oklahoma was pronounced dead at Pershing Memorial Hospital in Brookfield shortly after the accident. He was one of the drivers.

A passenger in the vehicle driven by Fiti, 19-year-old Dave Tio of Tulsa, Oklahoma, was taken to University Hospital in Columbia with serious injuries.

A passenger in the other car, 57-year-old Kelly Main of Columbia, was taken to Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe with serious injuries and the driver, 63-year-old Johnny Powell of Bucklin, was taken to the hospital in Chillicothe with moderate injuries.

The crash happened east of Brookfield on Highway 36 at Route F as the car driven by Fiti was northbound in the crossover lane and attempted to cross the westbound lanes of Highway 36. The passenger side of that car was hit by the other vehicle, which was westbound on Highway 36.

Both cars were demolished and all four occupants were wearing seat belts.

Maylor Fiti is the first traffic fatality this year in Linn County investigated by the highway patrol.