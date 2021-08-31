Missouri State Highway Patrol reports results of special enforcement efforts in four north Missouri counties

Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers in four area counties recently conducted special enforcement efforts.

In a hazardous moving operation for Caldwell and Clinton counties on Sunday, the patrol reports it issued 32 traffic citations and gave 62 warnings with assistance provided to nine motorists.

In a driving while intoxicated saturation for Daviess and Harrison counties on Saturday, the patrol reports ten traffic citations were issued, 56 warnings were handed out to motorists, and six motorists received assistance.

