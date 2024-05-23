Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 8 arrests in north Missouri from May 19-21

Share To Your Social Network

The Missouri State Highway Patrol released a report on the number of arrests made in north Missouri between May 19, 2024, and May 21, 2024. The report indicates that a total of eight individuals were arrested during this time. Some of the reasons for these arrests include felony warrants, driving offenses, and speeding.

Luis R. Delgadillo, a 57-year-old male from Everett, Washington, was arrested on May 19, 2024, at 11:28 a.m. in Scotland County. He was charged with a felony fugitive from an out-of-state warrant for probation violation, a felony fugitive from an out-of-state warrant for driving while barred, and speeding. Delgadillo is being held at the Scotland County Sheriff’s Department and is bondable.

Nathaniel Lewis, a 32-year-old male from St. Joseph, Missouri, was arrested on May 19, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. in Linn County. He was charged with driving while revoked, a second offense, and speeding. Lewis was held at the Linn County Jail and has since been released.

Kayla D. Sanders, a 33-year-old male from Brookfield, Missouri, was arrested on May 19, 2024, at 4:24 p.m. in Macon County. Sanders was charged with driving while intoxicated – drugs, and careless and imprudent driving. He was held at the Macon County Sheriff’s Office and has been released.

Jessie J. Bos, a 40-year-old male from Kirksville, Missouri, was arrested on May 19, 2024, at 5:18 p.m. in Adair County. He was charged with a felony Iowa probation and parole warrant and felony resisting arrest. Bos was being held at the Adair County Jail with no bond.

Robby L. Webb, a 29-year-old male from Saint Louis, Missouri, was arrested on May 21, 2024, at 2:25 p.m. in Adair County. He was charged with a St. Louis County felony warrant for aggravated assault. Webb was being held at the Adair County Jail and is bondable.

Adam C. Tucker, a 39-year-old male from Wyaconda, Missouri, was arrested on May 21, 2024, at 5:11 p.m. in Clark County. He was charged with an Iowa felony warrant for theft in the first degree, an Iowa felony warrant for theft in the second degree, an Iowa felony warrant for criminal mischief, and an Iowa felony warrant for burglary. Tucker was being held at the Clark County Jail and is bondable.

Danielle A. Fobair, a 49-year-old male from King City, Missouri, was arrested on May 21, 2024, at 12:32 p.m. in Buchanan County. He was charged with a misdemeanor warrant for traffic offenses by the Saint Joseph Police Department and failing to register a motor vehicle. Fobair was being held at the Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center and is bondable.

Malcolm J. Washington, a 58-year-old male from Thibodaux, Louisiana, was arrested on May 21, 2024, at 3:32 p.m. in Clinton County. He was charged with a moving traffic violation under a Daviess County warrant. Washington was being held at the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department and is bondable.

