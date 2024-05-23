Chillicothe Police Department activity report for Wednesday, May 22, 2024

The Chillicothe Police Department responded to 87 calls for service on Wednesday, May 22, 2024. Below is an account of some of the department’s activities throughout the day.

9:07 a.m. – Officers fingerprinted a suspect at the court’s request.

9:36 a.m. – The Animal Control Officer (ACO) took a report of an abandoned animal. A suspect has been identified and will receive a citation.

11:57 a.m. – Officers received information about a malfunctioning railway crossing near 3rd Street. A rail crew had already been dispatched to fix the issue.

12:59 p.m. – Officers took a report of property damage in the 10 block of Webster Street, where a suspect was reportedly driving through a yard. The investigation is ongoing.

3:55 p.m. – Officers responded to the 1200 block of Washington for a report of a juvenile riding a bike in the middle of the roadway. The juvenile was not located.

5:01 p.m. – Officers conducted a traffic stop near Business 36 and Graves Street, resulting in the arrest of an adult male for an outstanding Caldwell County traffic warrant. The suspect posted the allotted bond and was released with a court date.

10:28 p.m. – A fire was reported in the 400 block of Paul Street. The fire did not violate city ordinances.

In addition to these incidents, officers conducted traffic stops, and business checks, served papers, and followed up on numerous investigations.

