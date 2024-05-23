Crash on Highway 65 leads to minor injuries for Brookfield resident

Share To Your Social Network

A collision occurred on Highway 65 at Harvest Hills Drive on May 22, 2024, at approximately 4:15 p.m., as reported by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The crash involved a 2020 Ford Explorer and a 2020 RAM Promaster 1500. According to the report, the incident happened when the Ford Explorer, driven by 28-year-old Joni A. Yoder of Brookfield, attempted to make a U-turn after activating emergency lights. The vehicle was struck on the driver’s side by the RAM Promaster, driven by 48-year-old Jeremiah N. Johnson of Blackburn, both vehicles traveling southbound.

Yoder sustained minor injuries and was transported to Carroll County Memorial Hospital. Johnson did not report any injuries. Both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the accident.

The Ford Explorer sustained moderate damage and was released at the scene, while the RAM Promaster had minor damage and was also released at the scene.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Department and the Carrollton Police Department assisted at the scene.

