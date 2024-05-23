Share To Your Social Network

Doris Elaine Linville, age 96, of Gallatin, Missouri, passed away Monday evening, May 20, 2024, at Cameron Regional Medical Center in Cameron. Doris was born on May 15, 1928, the daughter of Edmond and Georgia (Anderson) Frazier in Daviess County. She attended school in Jameson and Gallatin. She married Everett Linville, the first and last love of her life, on December 29, 1944. They met when she was fifteen and enjoyed 57 wonderful years of marriage.

Doris and Everett enjoyed dancing and boating on Lake Contrary with friends. They raised their children on the farm with many crops and livestock. Doris began working at Gann’s Dry Goods Store in the sixth grade and worked there at various times throughout her life. Doris also worked at Lambert’s Cap Factory as a seamstress for 20 years. Later in life, Doris was a self-employed custom quilter, completing somewhere between six and seven thousand quilts in her career. Her favorite title was a homemaker. Doris loved growing flowers, gardening, and canning. She cherished her family and was a member of the Gallatin First Christian Church. Doris will be dearly missed.

Doris was preceded in death by her parents and stepfather, Ivan Wilder; sons, Ronnie Linville and Gene Linville; siblings, Franklin Wilder, Betty Moulin, and Jackie Frazier. She is survived by two daughters, Lana McLaughlin (Patrick) of Kansas City, Missouri, and Roxanne Thompson (Robert) of Millheim, Pennsylvania; seven grandchildren, DeAnn Hensley, L.G. Linville, Kevin Linville, Aaron Martin, Amanda Hale, Megan McLaughlin, and Erin McLaughlin; nine great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and siblings, Leroy Frazier (Marie) of Braymer, Missouri, Donnie Frazier of Braymer, Missouri, and Sue Carter of Independence, Missouri. Nieces, nephews, and other extended family members also survive.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the First Christian Church of Gallatin in care of the funeral home. The family will gather with friends from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., Friday, May 24, 2024, at Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin. Graveside services will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery, Gallatin. Friends may call after 9 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. Arrangements are entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin (660) 663-2117.

