Chillicothe police sergeants Dysart, Sandner, McCurry earn FBI Trilogy Award

The Chillicothe Police Department announces that Sergeants Cody Dysart, Preston Sandner, and Matt McCurry have received the FBI Law Enforcement Executive Development Association (LEEDA) Trilogy Award. This prestigious honor highlights their dedication to advancing law enforcement leadership through comprehensive training.

FBI LEEDA aims to advance the science and art of law enforcement leadership by promoting the exchange of information to improve management practices through education, training, and networking among police professionals across the United States and beyond.

To receive the Trilogy Award, officers must successfully complete three intensive programs: the Supervisor Leadership Institute, Command Leadership Institute, and Executive Leadership Institute.

The Supervisor Leadership Institute focuses on enhancing leadership competencies for first-line supervisors and middle managers. It includes personality diagnostics, leadership case studies, mentoring, performance management, risk management, and credibility development.

The Command Leadership Institute prepares law enforcement leaders for command-level positions. Topics covered include credibility, command discipline, liability, handling problem employees, and leading organizational change.

The Executive Leadership Institute addresses emerging challenges in law enforcement, including bias and diversity, employee wellness, social and emotional intelligence, public trust and legitimacy, law enforcement trends, and implications of the 21st Century Policing Report.

Six out of the seven members of the Chillicothe Police Leadership Team have earned the FBI LEEDA Trilogy Award. Newly promoted Sergeant Jake Baucom is set to attend the programs in the near future.

Chief Jon Maples expressed pride in his team’s commitment to professional development and leadership excellence. The department looks forward to continuing its mission of providing exceptional law enforcement services to the Chillicothe community.

