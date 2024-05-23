Limited number of tickets remain for performance of “The Hiding Place: The Musical”

Share To Your Social Network

Tickets are still on sale for the Trenton performance of “The Hiding Place: The Musical.” The Shining Light Players of Florida will perform the show at the Trenton High School Performing Arts Center on June 6. Doors will open at 6 p.m., and the show will start at 7 p.m.

Arts Alive is sponsoring the show. Arts Alive Theater Committee Chairperson Ann Plumb says the musical is about Corrie Ten Boom’s life. Ten Boom was a Christian in the Netherlands during World War II. Her family had Jewish friends and helped their Jewish neighbors.

The Ten Booms were able to smuggle a Bible into the concentration camp, helping Jewish people draw strength from the savior.

Corrie Ten Boom wrote a book with Elizabeth and John Sherrill, published in the 1970s. Steven Joseph Burke wrote the musical about the story.

Alisha Burke plays Corrie Ten Boom. The Burkes’ four children are also part of the show.

“The Hiding Place: The Musical” recently won Best Stage Play at the International Christian Film Festival, which Plumb calls “quite a prestigious award.” A panel of 10 judges evaluates submissions from films, music, and stage plays and awards excellence.

Arts Alive President Dan Maxey says the show in Trenton on June 6 is likely a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for many people to see a performance like it. The THS Performing Arts Center can accommodate 521 people, with designated areas for those needing wheelchair assistance.

More than 250 tickets have been sold so far. Tickets are available at the Trenton Hy-Vee customer service counter for $10 for adults and $5 for students. If tickets are available the night of the show, they will be sold at the door.

Maxey says there will be no reserved seating. He notes Arts Alive will do its best to seat people in groups close to each other.

Groups should call Maxey at 636-399-5371 for a special group offer for June 6.

Arts Alive could not bring a show like “The Hiding Place: The Musical” to Trenton without financial support from the community. Individuals and businesses sponsor the organization at various donor levels. Sponsorships are tax-deductible because Arts Alive is a nonprofit.

Arts Alive memberships are also available for $20.

