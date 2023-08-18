Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 7 arrests in north Missouri from Aug 16 – Aug 18, 2023

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a number of arrests in north Missouri on a variety of infractions from August 16 through early Friday morning, August 18, 2023.

On August 16, 2023, at 7:10 a.m. in Buchanan County, KALEB PENLAND, a 22-year-old male from St Joseph, Missouri, was arrested on charges of a misdemeanor Clay County warrant for stealing, excessive speed (90/65), and lack of insurance. He was being held at the Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center and is bondable.

Later that day, at 11:19 a.m. in Daviess County, ANTHONY LUNA, a 42-year-old male from Pattonsburg, Missouri, was taken into custody for possession of a controlled substance–felony and possession of drug paraphernalia–a misdemeanor. Luna was being held at the Daviess-Dekalb Regional Jail on a 24-hour hold.

At 11:49 p.m., also in Buchanan County, SETH FORESMAN, a 36-year-old male from Kokomo, Indiana, was arrested for DWI alcohol misdemeanor, speeding, and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway. Foresman was being held at the Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center on a 12-hour hold.

On August 17, 2023, at 4:55 p.m.. in Holt County, JULIO GONZALEZ CRESPO, a 31-year-old male from Kansas City, Missouri, was arrested on charges of a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear related to operating a motor vehicle without a valid license from SO Daviess County, speeding, and driving while revoked. He was being held at the Holt County Sheriff’s Department and is bondable.

At 9:40 p.m. in Caldwell County, DEBORA LAMB, a 57-year-old female from Chillicothe, Missouri, was taken into custody on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear related to failing to display plates from SO Clay County. Lamb was being held at the Caldwell County Detention Center and is bondable.

On August 18, 2023, at 1:18 a.m. in Buchanan County, KIEFFER GILLENWATER, a 26-year-old male from St Joseph, Missouri, was arrested for DWI alcohol as an aggravated offender, resisting arrest-misdemeanor, and driving while revoked. Gillenwater was being held at the Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center on a 24-hour hold.

Lastly, on August 16, 2023, at 11:55 p.m.. in Clay County, MATTHEW ROSS, a 31-year-old male from Cameron, Missouri, was arrested on charges of felony driving while intoxicated causing serious physical injury, felony leaving the scene of an accident, and felony tampering with a motor vehicle. Ross was held at Liberty Hospital and has since been released.

Related