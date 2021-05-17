Missouri State Highway Patrol: “Every available trooper to out enforcing traffic laws during Memorial Day weekend”

Reddit Share Pin Share 8 Shares

The Patrol will be participating in Operation C.A.R.E. (Crash Awareness Reduction Effort) during the long holiday weekend. This means every available trooper will be on the road enforcing traffic laws and assisting motorists.

Over the 2020 Memorial Day holiday weekend, 10 people died, and 444 were injured in 1,081 traffic crashes. Last year, troopers made 118 DWI arrests.

The Memorial Day weekend is also an unofficial start to the boating season. During the 2020 Memorial Day weekend, there were 11 boating crashes which included one fatality and seven injuries. One person drowned over last year’s holiday weekend. Troopers arrested 11 people for boating while intoxicated over the 2020 Memorial Day weekend.

This year’s counting period for the holiday weekend begins at 6 p.m., Friday, May 28, and ends at 11:59 p.m., Monday, May 31, 2021. Troopers will focus their attention on seat belt use, child safety seats, impaired drivers, hazardous moving violations, and speed violations.

If your plans include driving or boating, choose to be courteous and obey all Missouri laws. Use a seat belt when you drive and wear a life jacket when you’re on or near the water. Always pay attention, whether you’re operating a vehicle or a vessel, and choose to be a sober driver on land and the water. A safe, fun weekend starts with planning and good decisions.

Motorists or boaters in need of assistance or who want to report a crime should use the Highway Patrol’s Emergency Assistance number 1-800-525-5555 or *55 on a cellular phone. For road condition reports, click on this link, or call 1-888-275-6636.

Motorists are encouraged to do their part to make Missouri’s roadways safer. Speed, inattention, and impaired driving are leading causes of traffic crashes. Please do your part. Obey all traffic laws and ensure everyone in the vehicle is properly restrained in a seat belt or child restraint.

Related