Audio: Trenton Downtown Improvement Association to celebrate 30th anniversary with Friday evening event

What’s being called a “block party” is scheduled Friday night to observe the 30th anniversary of the Trenton Downtown Improvement Association.

Activities are scheduled outdoors in the 1,000 block of Main street downtown. The evening begins with music followed by dinner and the program.

Megan Taul is the director for Trenton downtown improvement association:

That block leads to five points downtown and Sesquicentennial Park.

Mrs. Taul provides details about plans for the program:

Kim Suttenfield is to provide violin music before and during the dinner. Tickets for the event can still be reserved:

In the event of rain, Mrs. Taul said the Friday night celebration would move indoors to the Sugg Room of the Ketcham community center.

