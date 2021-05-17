Audio: Trenton Downtown Improvement Association to celebrate 30th anniversary with Friday evening event

Local News May 17, 2021May 17, 2021 John Anthony
Trenton Downtown Improvement Association (TDIA)
What’s being called a “block party” is scheduled Friday night to observe the 30th anniversary of the Trenton Downtown Improvement Association.

Activities are scheduled outdoors in the 1,000 block of Main street downtown. The evening begins with music followed by dinner and the program.

Megan Taul is the director for Trenton downtown improvement association:

 

 

That block leads to five points downtown and Sesquicentennial Park.

Mrs. Taul provides details about plans for the program:

 

 

Kim Suttenfield is to provide violin music before and during the dinner. Tickets for the event can still be reserved:

 

 

In the event of rain, Mrs. Taul said the Friday night celebration would move indoors to the Sugg Room of the Ketcham community center.

John started working for KTTN Radio in the 1970s as a news reporter. He has been with the station for many years, and when Marvin Luehrs, then owner of KTTN, decided to retire John purchased the station. John is Married to Carol Anthony who also works for KTTN as the Traffic Director.