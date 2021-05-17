Livingston County experiences surge in COVID-19 cases; 42 cases reported in May, 2021

Reddit Share Pin Share 4 Shares

The Livingston County Health Department reports it has added 35 new cases of COVID-19 last week. So far in May 2021, there have been 42 positive cases.

According to the health department, the cases involve individuals of all ages, the biggest age group being adults 30 to 40. The Livingston County surge in cases hasn’t come from any one facility, but more so clusters of family members and people that congregate together.

Positive cases this month have largely been among unvaccinated people, but health officials have seen three breakthrough cases in the 75 to 95 age group. A “breakthrough” case is defined as a positive test result after being fully vaccinated. Fully vaccinated is being two weeks past receiving the second dose of vaccine in the case of Pfizer or Moderna, and the case of Johnson & Johnson, two weeks past the single dose.

In looking at timing, a Livingston County Health Department spokesman explained it’s possible that Mother’s Day might have been the catalyst for several cases. Still, it’s only speculation as to their origin.

What is important to note, according to the health center, is that the virus is still circulating, and citizens should continue taking precautions such as wearing masks in public places, washing hands frequently, staying home when sick, avoiding crowded areas that have poor ventilation, and making arrangements to get vaccinated. It’s also essential those who are quarantined follow the guidelines they are given and stay home until their period of isolation is over.

