Missouri State Fair activities for Aug 19 & final weekend highlights

You can enjoy activities at the Missouri State Fair on Friday, Aug. 18, for Missouri Electric Cooperatives (MEC) Day. Be one of the first 1,500 visitors to the MEC Building on this day and receive a free LED nightlight. While you’re there, visit the exhibits and the popular “People From Our Pages,” booth featuring Bladesmith Bobby Walker. MEC will be offering Live Line Demos at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. in front of the MEC Building featuring information on basic safety, how energy is distributed, equipment used to deliver energy, linemen equipment, and much more.
Additional highlights for Friday, Aug. 18 include:
- Livestock shows for dairy and beef cattle, swine, goats, gypsy horse, and draft horse hitches and competitive exhibit contests for 4-H Building, floriculture, and home economics.
- Activities all across the grounds including STEM Activities and youth demos in the 4-H Building, Wine 101 Classes, displays and demos in the Woman’s Building from Missouri Department of Natural Resources and Missouri State Parks, the Consumer Showcase Stage in the Home Economics Building, and more.
- The Budweiser Stage presents Phil Vandel and Dirt Road Addiction, and the day is full of grounds entertainment on the free stages and strolling the grounds including the new WOW Water Circus and the Strolling Piano.
- The Military Flag Retreat Ceremony, sponsored by Capital Materials, Starline Brass, and Retrieving Freedom, will honor Wayne Hadley of Ionia, MO, at 5:30 p.m. by the flagpole located in front of the Historic Administration Building.
- The evening’s entertainment will include Nelly with Rahzel in the State Fair Grandstand, presented by CFM Insurance, and the Bull Riding Competition in the State Fair Arena. Tickets for both the concert and bull riding are available for purchase, while supplies last.
Find a full schedule of events scheduled for Friday, Aug. 18 on the Fair’s website.
Youth in Agriculture Day
Come make traditions the final weekend of the 2023 Missouri State Fair on Youth in Agriculture Day, Saturday, Aug. 19, sponsored by the Missouri Department of Agriculture.
The highlight of Youth in Agriculture Day on Saturday, Aug. 19, is the annual Sale of Champions at 1:30 p.m. in the Lowell Mohler Assembly Hall. The Sale of Champions auction event recognizes the accomplishments of young agriculturalists and their top-tier livestock projects: Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion steers, barrows, lambs, meat goats, pen of chickens and a pen of rabbits from 4-H and FFA livestock shows and hams and bacons competitive exhibits. Learn more about the Sale, its sponsors, and how you can become a Youth in Agriculture supporter on the Fair’s website.
A highly anticipated event on Saturday, Aug. 19 are the Draft Horse Hitches starting at 5 p.m. in the Mathewson Exhibition Center. The popular Show-Me Classic class will complete the show featuring six-horse hitches entries in the show ring.
Additional highlights for Saturday, Aug. 19, include:
- Livestock shows for dairy and beef cattle, draft horses, pony pull, dairy goats, swine, and competitive exhibit contests including the Missouri Grown Foods Specialty Contest in the 4-H Building and Lick Your Chops, Missouri Cooking Contest in the Home Economics Building.
- Activities all across the grounds include Raptors of Missouri demonstration in the Conservation Building, Car Fire Demo at the State Fair Firehouse, sponsored by Ditzfeld Transfer, Inc., Let’s Talk Livestock, sponsored by Tractor Supply Co., AgVenture activity in the Agriculture Building, and more.
- The Budweiser Stage presents Phil Vandel and Dirt Road Addiction, and the day is full of grounds entertainment on the free stages and strolling the grounds including the ShenaniGuns Comedy Wild West show, sponsored by AOK RVs, Hedrick’s Racing Pigs, sponsored by Jim’s Tire Service, Inc., and Hedrick’s Educational Petting Zoo, sponsored by Big Iron Auctions.
- The Military Flag Retreat Ceremony, sponsored by Capital Materials, Starline Brass, and Retrieving Freedom, will honor Charles Brockman of Brookfield, MO, at 5:30 p.m. by the flagpole located in front of the Historic Administration Building.
- The evening’s entertainment will include Riley Green with Randy Houser in the State Fair Grandstand, presented by CFM Insurance, and the final night of the Bull Riding Competition in the State Fair Arena. Tickets for both the concert and bull riding are available for purchase, while supplies last.
Find a full schedule of events scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 19 on the Fair’s website.
Family Preparedness/Half-Price Day
Sunday, Aug. 20 is Family Preparedness/Half Price Day, sponsored by the Missouri Department of Public Safety – State Emergency Management
Enjoy the final day of the 2023 Missouri State Fair by receiving $7 adult admission at the gate and $2 admission for youth ages 6-12! Select vendors and concession stands will also offer half-priced deals all day. $20 (half-price) unlimited carnival ride wristbands will be offered on the midway.
Additional highlights for Sunday, Aug. 20, include:
- Livestock shows for beef and dairy cattle, draft horse hitches, dairy goats and swine sale.
- The Missouri Fiddling Championship will take place at the Touchstone Energy Stage starting at 1:30 p.m.
- The Budweiser Stage presents the Supermatics at 4 p.m., and the day is full of grounds entertainment on the free stages and strolling the grounds including Kenny Ahern and the Chicago Honey Bear Dancers on the Kids Stage, sponsored by Your Local McDonald’s, and John Cassidy, Comedy Magician, and Finley River Boys on the Superior Sleep Stage.
- The Military Flag Retreat Ceremony, sponsored by Capital Materials, Starline Brass, and Retrieving Freedom, will honor Douglas Robinson of Park Hills, at 5:30 p.m. by the flagpole located in front of the Historic Administration Building.
- The final event in the State Fair Grandstand, presented by CFM Insurance, will offer POWRi 410 Sprint Cars, B Modifieds and Super Stocks, and Show-Me Vintage Race Cars. State Fair Arena will feature a Demolition Derby auction starting at 2 p.m. Tickets for both the Auto Races and Demolition Derby are available for purchase, while supplies last.
Find a full schedule of events scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 20 on the Fair’s website.