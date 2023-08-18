Missouri State Fair activities for Aug 19 & final weekend highlights

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

You can enjoy activities at the Missouri State Fair on Friday, Aug. 18, for Missouri Electric Cooperatives (MEC) Day. Be one of the first 1,500 visitors to the MEC Building on this day and receive a free LED nightlight. While you’re there, visit the exhibits and the popular “People From Our Pages,” booth featuring Bladesmith Bobby Walker. MEC will be offering Live Line Demos at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. in front of the MEC Building featuring information on basic safety, how energy is distributed, equipment used to deliver energy, linemen equipment, and much more.

Additional highlights for Friday, Aug. 18 include:

Find a full schedule of events scheduled for Friday, Aug. 18 on the Fair’s website.

Youth in Agriculture Day

Come make traditions the final weekend of the 2023 Missouri State Fair on Youth in Agriculture Day, Saturday, Aug. 19, sponsored by the Missouri Department of Agriculture.

The highlight of Youth in Agriculture Day on Saturday, Aug. 19, is the annual Sale of Champions at 1:30 p.m. in the Lowell Mohler Assembly Hall. The Sale of Champions auction event recognizes the accomplishments of young agriculturalists and their top-tier livestock projects: Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion steers, barrows, lambs, meat goats, pen of chickens and a pen of rabbits from 4-H and FFA livestock shows and hams and bacons competitive exhibits. Learn more about the Sale, its sponsors, and how you can become a Youth in Agriculture supporter on the Fair’s website.

A highly anticipated event on Saturday, Aug. 19 are the Draft Horse Hitches starting at 5 p.m. in the Mathewson Exhibition Center. The popular Show-Me Classic class will complete the show featuring six-horse hitches entries in the show ring.

Additional highlights for Saturday, Aug. 19, include:

Find a full schedule of events scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 19 on the Fair’s website.

Family Preparedness/Half-Price Day

Sunday, Aug. 20 is Family Preparedness/Half Price Day, sponsored by the Missouri Department of Public Safety – State Emergency Management

Enjoy the final day of the 2023 Missouri State Fair by receiving $7 adult admission at the gate and $2 admission for youth ages 6-12! Select vendors and concession stands will also offer half-priced deals all day. $20 (half-price) unlimited carnival ride wristbands will be offered on the midway.

Additional highlights for Sunday, Aug. 20, include:

Find a full schedule of events scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 20 on the Fair’s website.

Related