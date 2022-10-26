Missouri State Auditor issues reports on municipalities and special district financial information

Pin Reddit Share Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway issued monthly reports detailing the compliance of municipalities and other political subdivisions with financial reporting laws.

One report includes cities, towns, and villages while the other lists political subdivisions such as water, fire protection, and other taxing districts. These entities are required to file annual financial reports with the State Auditor’s Office within six months of the end of their fiscal year.

A total of 8 municipalities and 13 taxing districts were required to file by August 31 because their fiscal year ended on February 28. Of those entities, 13 filed financial reports timely.

These reports also include information on 38 municipalities and 95 taxing districts that submitted late financial reports or other related documents during August to the State Auditor’s Office.

Reports received are searchable online. The complete report of municipalities is here and the full report of other political subdivisions is here.