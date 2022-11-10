Missouri State Auditor begins audit of Excelsior Estates

State News November 10, 2022November 10, 2022 KTTN News
State Auditor Nicole Galloway today announced her office has begun an audit of the Village of Excelsior Estates, located in Clay and Ray counties. The village Board of Aldermen passed an ordinance requesting the audit.

“I appreciate the Board of Aldermen formally requesting this independent audit, and my office will conduct a thorough review of the village’s finances,” Auditor Galloway said. “Anyone with information that would be helpful to the audit is encouraged to contact my Whistleblower Hotline, and they can choose to remain anonymous.”

Individuals who would like to provide information for consideration in this audit may contact the State Auditor’s Whistleblower Hotline at [email protected] or by calling 800-347-8597. Concerns may also be submitted anonymously online at this link.

