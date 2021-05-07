Missouri State Auditor announces audit of Ray County

Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares

State Auditor Nicole Galloway announced that her office has begun a regularly scheduled audit of Ray County, located in western Missouri. The most recent state audit of the county, issued in July 2015, resulted in a rating of “fair.”

“Audits are useful tools to ensure that government uses taxpayer dollars in a way that is both efficient and effective,” Auditor Galloway said. “I encourage any residents of Ray County who may have information helpful to this audit to contact my office through our Whistleblower Hotline.”

Individuals who would like to provide information for consideration in this or any audit may contact the State Auditor’s Whistleblower Hotline at [email protected] or by calling 800-347-8597. Concerns may also be submitted anonymously online at auditor.mo.gov/hotline.

